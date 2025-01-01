$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mazda CX-5
GS One Owner | Backup Camera | BSM | Heated Steering | Heated Seats
2017 Mazda CX-5
GS One Owner | Backup Camera | BSM | Heated Steering | Heated Seats
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, One Owner Mazda CX-5 GS with Mazda Dealer Service History! Equipped with Lux Suede Interior, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Blind Spot Monitoring, Power Seats, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, LED Headlights, Push Button Start
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carimex
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Carimex
Carimex
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-741-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
1-888-741-7487