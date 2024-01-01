$18,500+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda CX-9
AWD 4dr GT
Location
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
$18,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Metallic Saxony Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 174,839 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent 7 Passenger 2017 Mazda Cx-9.
Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G I4 Turbo
Transmission: SKYACTIV-Drive 6-Speed Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode and drive selection switch
4.411 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,638 kgs (5,816 lbs)
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
65-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
150 Amp Alternator
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
74 L Fuel Tank
Permanent Locking Hubs
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Convenience
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
519-885-XXXX(click to show)
