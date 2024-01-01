Menu
Excellent 7 Passenger 2017 Mazda Cx-9. 

Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G I4 Turbo

Transmission: SKYACTIV-Drive 6-Speed Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode and drive selection switch

4.411 Axle Ratio

GVWR: 2,638 kgs (5,816 lbs)

Transmission w/Oil Cooler

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

65-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery

150 Amp Alternator

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

74 L Fuel Tank

Permanent Locking Hubs

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

2017 Mazda CX-9

174,839 KM

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda CX-9

AWD 4dr GT

2017 Mazda CX-9

AWD 4dr GT

Canada Cars

79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
174,839KM
VIN JM3TCBDY9H0141703

  • Exterior Colour Metallic Saxony Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,839 KM

Excellent 7 Passenger 2017 Mazda Cx-9. 

Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G I4 Turbo

Transmission: SKYACTIV-Drive 6-Speed Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode and drive selection switch

4.411 Axle Ratio

GVWR: 2,638 kgs (5,816 lbs)

Transmission w/Oil Cooler

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

65-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery

150 Amp Alternator

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

74 L Fuel Tank

Permanent Locking Hubs

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake


Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Smart City Brake Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM) Blind Spot

Immobilizer
Compass
Navigation System
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
4 Seatback Storage Pockets
Smart Device Integration
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Laminated Glass
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Auxiliary Audio Input
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
65-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
4.411 Axle Ratio
74 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G I4 Turbo
Transmission: SKYACTIV-Drive 6-Speed Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode and drive selection switch
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

GVWR: 2
Wheels: 20 Bright Finish Alloy
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Bluetooth w/Audio Profile
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
steering wheel mounted Bluetooth and audio controls
Fixed 50-50 Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front
HMI commander switch
SMS text message functionality
638 kgs (5
Centerpoint 2 Surround Technology and AudioPilot 2 Noise Compensation Technology including 9 channels of customized equalization and SurroundStage signal processing
(2) USB ports w/2 additional in rear armrest
Aha/Stitcher internet radio functionality and SiriusXM satellite radio (includes free trial subscription)
Piano Black/Aluminum Door Panel Insert
816 lbs)
Radio: AM/FM/HD Bose Audio System w/12 Speakers -inc: 8 colour touchscreen display w/MAZDA CONNECT
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way adjustable power driver's seat w/driver's seat power lumbar support
4-way power adjustable passenger seat and driver memory seat (2 memory settings)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Cars

Canada Cars

79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

2017 Mazda CX-9