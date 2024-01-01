Menu
Account
Sign In
Great Condition, Accident Free Mazda3 GS with a Manual Transmission! Equipped with a Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitoring, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Back up Camera, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GS Manual | BSM | Sunroof | Heated Seats & Steering | Backup Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GS Manual | BSM | Sunroof | Heated Seats & Steering | Backup Camera

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

  1. 11454313
  2. 11454313
  3. 11454313
  4. 11454313
  5. 11454313
  6. 11454313
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
150,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BN1V76H1152022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free Mazda3 GS with a Manual Transmission! Equipped with a Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitoring, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Back up Camera, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
tinted windows

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carimex

Used 2018 Mazda CX-9 Signature LOADED ** SIGNATURE **NEW ARRIVAL for sale in Waterloo, ON
2018 Mazda CX-9 Signature LOADED ** SIGNATURE **NEW ARRIVAL 97,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2006 Nissan X-Trail LE 4x4 | Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera for sale in Waterloo, ON
2006 Nissan X-Trail LE 4x4 | Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera 185,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Infiniti Q50 Sport LOADED | NAVI | BOSE | BSM | 360 CAMERA | for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Infiniti Q50 Sport LOADED | NAVI | BOSE | BSM | 360 CAMERA | 153,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carimex

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda MAZDA3