Great Condition, One Owner Mazda3 Hatchback with Service History! Equipped with a Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Push Button Start, Alloy Wheels, Premium Mats

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

145,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GS Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Heated Steering

12027355

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GS Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Heated Steering

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
145,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BN1L77H1143798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, One Owner Mazda3 Hatchback with Service History! Equipped with a Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Push Button Start, Alloy Wheels, Premium Mats

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

