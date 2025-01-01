Menu
Great Condition Mazda3 Sport GT with Dealer Service History! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, BOSE Premium Sound, Blind Spot Monitoring, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Mazda i-Active Sense (lane departure warning, high beam control, Smart City Brake Support, Radar Cruise Control, Forward Obstruction Warning) Bluetooth, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Power Group, LED Lights, Alloy Wheels

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

121,000 KM

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GT Loaded | Tech Pkg | Lux Pkg

13079266

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GT Loaded | Tech Pkg | Lux Pkg

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
121,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BN1M39H1145287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition Mazda3 Sport GT with Dealer Service History! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, BOSE Premium Sound, Blind Spot Monitoring, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Mazda i-Active Sense (lane departure warning, high beam control, Smart City Brake Support, Radar Cruise Control, Forward Obstruction Warning) Bluetooth, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Power Group, LED Lights, Alloy Wheels

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

