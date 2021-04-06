Menu
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

96,000 KM

$14,590

+ tax & licensing
Carimex

1-888-741-7487

GS

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

96,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6872718
  • Stock #: 2104092
  • VIN: JM1BN1V77H1135259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

