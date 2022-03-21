$12,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-578-8473
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
GX 6 Speed
Location
Dial A Tire
89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2
519-578-8473
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8920393
- VIN: JM1BN1U70H1129353
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 166,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca
2017 Mazda 3 GX Skyactiv
166,000km
ONLY $12,995 plus HST and licensing!
CERTIFIED!
*VEHICLE BEING SOLD BY DEALER*
FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC!
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Power locks
Bluetooth
New Tires
Alloys
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger
Vehicle Features
