2017 Mazda MAZDA3

166,000 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
GX 6 Speed

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

166,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8920393
  • VIN: JM1BN1U70H1129353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Power locks
Bluetooth
New Tires
Alloys
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers

