Great Condition, Accident free Mazda 6 GS Luxury with Excellent Service History! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Back up Camera, Heated Steering, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Dual Climate Control, Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

136,000 KM

12203983

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

136,000KM
VIN JM1GL1V56H1132296

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident free Mazda 6 GS Luxury with Excellent Service History! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Back up Camera, Heated Steering, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Dual Climate Control, Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Heated Seats

CD Player
Bluetooth

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

