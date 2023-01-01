Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

57,400 KM

Details Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda MAZDA6

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

GS LEATHER Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

GS LEATHER Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

57,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9546505
  • VIN: JM1GL1V55H1107938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,400 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mat's Auto Sales

2017 Mazda MAZDA6 GS...
 57,400 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Accent ...
 83,600 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SV...
 61,700 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

Call Dealer

519-745-XXXX

(click to show)

519-745-5273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory