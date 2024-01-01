$25,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA
GLA45 AMG 4MATIC
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA
GLA45 AMG 4MATIC
Location
Tricity Auto
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-576-3421
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
155,997KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WDDTG5CBXHJ306900
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # EB6900
- Mileage 155,997 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tricity Auto
2018 Acura RDX 6-Spd AT AWD w/Advance Package 157,766 KM $24,900 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Sentra S 6MT 145,946 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 103,512 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Email Tricity Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tricity Auto
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
Call Dealer
519-576-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
Tricity Auto
519-576-3421
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA