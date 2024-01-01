Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA

155,997 KM

Details Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA45 AMG 4MATIC

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA45 AMG 4MATIC

Location

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
155,997KM
VIN WDDTG5CBXHJ306900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # EB6900
  • Mileage 155,997 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Tricity Auto

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Auto

519-576-3421

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA