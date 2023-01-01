Menu
2017 MINI Cooper Countryman

145,034 KM

Details Description

$22,000

+ tax & licensing
$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2017 MINI Cooper Countryman

2017 MINI Cooper Countryman

ALL4 4 DOOR | TWO SUNROOFS | HEATED SEATS | BTOOTH

2017 MINI Cooper Countryman

ALL4 4 DOOR | TWO SUNROOFS | HEATED SEATS | BTOOTH

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

145,034KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9832031
  Stock #: P1015
  VIN: WMZYV5C34H3E01796

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour British Racing Green Metallic
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 3-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # P1015
  Mileage 145,034 KM

Vehicle Description

Two Sunroofs, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Backup Cam, and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

