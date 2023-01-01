$22,000+ tax & licensing
2017 MINI Cooper Countryman
ALL4 4 DOOR | TWO SUNROOFS | HEATED SEATS | BTOOTH
145,034KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9832031
- Stock #: P1015
- VIN: WMZYV5C34H3E01796
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour British Racing Green Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,034 KM
Vehicle Description
Two Sunroofs, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Backup Cam, and more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
