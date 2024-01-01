Menu
One Owner, Accident Free Mitsubishi Lancer Manual! Equipped with a Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group.

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

80,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
ES MANUAL | Backup Camera | Heated Seats

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
80,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA32U2FU1HU605621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Accident Free Mitsubishi Lancer Manual! Equipped with a Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote Entry

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist

