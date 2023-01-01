2017 Nissan Armada

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 7 , 9 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10284948

10284948 Stock #: EB2771

EB2771 VIN: JN8AY2NC7H9502771

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 127,950 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Exterior Daytime Running Lights Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

