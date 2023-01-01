Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Armada

127,950 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Auto

519-576-3421

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Armada

2017 Nissan Armada

SV AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Armada

SV AWD

Location

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

  1. 10284948
  2. 10284948
  3. 10284948
  4. 10284948
  5. 10284948
  6. 10284948
  7. 10284948
  8. 10284948
  9. 10284948
  10. 10284948
  11. 10284948
  12. 10284948
  13. 10284948
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
127,950KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10284948
  • Stock #: EB2771
  • VIN: JN8AY2NC7H9502771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,950 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tricity Auto

2010 Kia Rio5 LX
 99,985 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Infiniti JX35 AWD
 123,185 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2006 Ford Escape XLT...
 137,850 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Tricity Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tricity Auto

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

Call Dealer

519-576-XXXX

(click to show)

519-576-3421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory