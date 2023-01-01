$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Tricity Auto
519-576-3421
2017 Nissan Armada
SV AWD
Location
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
127,950KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10284948
- Stock #: EB2771
- VIN: JN8AY2NC7H9502771
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,950 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
