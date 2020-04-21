575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
+ taxes & licensing
Pano Roof, Navi, Awd, Heated Seats, Heated Wheel, Back up Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone Climate, Keyless Entry Our 2017 Nissan Murano SV AWD exudes luxury and refinement in Arctic Blue! Powered by a purpose-built 3.5 Litre V6 that offers 260hp while perfectly paired with a CVT. This Front Wheel Drive SUV serves up plenty of get-up-and-go along with approximately 8.4L/100km on the highway. Find beauty in this Nissan Murano with aluminum alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, fog lights, and black roof rails.Every ride feels first class in this SV cabin that has been well-designed to meet your needs with rear privacy glass, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, an advanced drive-assist display screen, remote engine start, and push-button ignition. We'll have you safely connected thanks to Nissan Connect with full-color navigation, a prominent touchscreen, available satellite radio, HD radio, and an AM/FM/CD/MP3 audio system that pumps through six speakers.Step up to this Murano from Nissan and you'll see it's up for any task with terrific performance and functionality that will enhance your daily routine. It also received excellent safety scores and is well-equipped with a rearview camera, an advanced airbag system, anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, and other features to provide you and yours with safety and security. Start loving your daily drive! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3