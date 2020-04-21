Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Nissan Murano

SV | PANO | NAVI | AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Murano

SV | PANO | NAVI | AWD

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

  1. 4890954
  2. 4890954
  3. 4890954
  4. 4890954
  5. 4890954
  6. 4890954
  7. 4890954
  8. 4890954
  9. 4890954
  10. 4890954
  11. 4890954
  12. 4890954
  13. 4890954
  14. 4890954
  15. 4890954
  16. 4890954
  17. 4890954
  18. 4890954
  19. 4890954
  20. 4890954
  21. 4890954
  22. 4890954
  23. 4890954
  24. 4890954
  25. 4890954
  26. 4890954
  27. 4890954
  28. 4890954
  29. 4890954
  30. 4890954
  31. 4890954
  32. 4890954
  33. 4890954
  34. 4890954
Contact Seller

$18,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 102,971KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4890954
  • Stock #: A4851
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH3HN110170
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Pano Roof, Navi, Awd, Heated Seats, Heated Wheel, Back up Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone Climate, Keyless Entry Our 2017 Nissan Murano SV AWD exudes luxury and refinement in Arctic Blue! Powered by a purpose-built 3.5 Litre V6 that offers 260hp while perfectly paired with a CVT. This Front Wheel Drive SUV serves up plenty of get-up-and-go along with approximately 8.4L/100km on the highway. Find beauty in this Nissan Murano with aluminum alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, fog lights, and black roof rails.Every ride feels first class in this SV cabin that has been well-designed to meet your needs with rear privacy glass, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, an advanced drive-assist display screen, remote engine start, and push-button ignition. We'll have you safely connected thanks to Nissan Connect with full-color navigation, a prominent touchscreen, available satellite radio, HD radio, and an AM/FM/CD/MP3 audio system that pumps through six speakers.Step up to this Murano from Nissan and you'll see it's up for any task with terrific performance and functionality that will enhance your daily routine. It also received excellent safety scores and is well-equipped with a rearview camera, an advanced airbag system, anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, and other features to provide you and yours with safety and security. Start loving your daily drive! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

2015 Chrysler 300 TO...
 107,386 KM
$15,977 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 18,495 KM
$39,941 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Equin...
 99,901 KM
$16,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Send A Message