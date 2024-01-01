$18,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Nissan NV 2500
Cargo 2500 V6 S
2017 Nissan NV 2500
Cargo 2500 V6 S
Location
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
140,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1N6BF0KY1HN803292
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 140,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
x
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Sliding Front Centre Armrest
Front Cloth Headliner
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Mechanical
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
130 amp alternator
Rear-wheel drive
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
3.36 Axle Ratio
70-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
87 L Fuel Tank
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Tires: LT245/70/R17 AS
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Safety
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Additional Features
GVWR: 9
Wheels: 17 Styled Steel
Engine: 4.0L DOHC 24-Valve V6
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
100 lbs (4
128 kg)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Canada Cars
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.4L Preferred AWD 170,670 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class 4MATIC 4DR GLK 250 BLUETEC 152,125 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Atlas Highline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION 180,311 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Canada Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-885-XXXX(click to show)
519-885-2500
Alternate Numbers519-588-2734
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Canada Cars
519-885-2500
2017 Nissan NV 2500