2017 Nissan Pathfinder

112,100 KM

Details Features

$17,800

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum 4WD

12292536

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum 4WD

Location

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
112,100KM
VIN 5N1DR2MM8HC654072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # EB4072
  • Mileage 112,100 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Tricity Auto

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Auto

519-576-3421

2017 Nissan Pathfinder