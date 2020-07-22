2017 Nissan Pathfinder

+ taxes & licensing
866-980-6752
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
866-980-6752
+ taxes & licensing
7 seat family SUV with heated seats & backup cam!
CARFAX Canada One Owner
SL CVT with Xtronic 4WD V6
Bluetooth, 3rd row seats: bench, AM/FM/CD Audio System, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Heated Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Power Liftgate, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Wheels: 18" Machined Aluminum-Alloy.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5