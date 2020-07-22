Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

91,034 KM

Details Description Features

$22,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,400

+ taxes & licensing

Parkway Ford Sales

866-980-6752

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Pathfinder

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

7 SEATS | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | BACKUP CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

7 SEATS | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | BACKUP CAM

Location

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

  1. 5648913
  2. 5648913
  3. 5648913
  4. 5648913
  5. 5648913
  6. 5648913
  7. 5648913
  8. 5648913
  9. 5648913
Contact Seller

$22,400

+ taxes & licensing

91,034KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5648913
  • Stock #: XB773A
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM9HC663931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # XB773A
  • Mileage 91,034 KM

Vehicle Description

7 seat family SUV with heated seats & backup cam!



CARFAX Canada One Owner





SL CVT with Xtronic 4WD V6



Bluetooth, 3rd row seats: bench, AM/FM/CD Audio System, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Heated Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Power Liftgate, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Wheels: 18" Machined Aluminum-Alloy.





SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only.
Please, No Dealer Calls.



The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 13 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Parkway Ford Sales

2013 Ford Explorer L...
 152,806 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat
 34,023 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 XL T...
 344,622 KM
$8,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Parkway Ford Sales

Parkway Ford Sales

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

Call Dealer

866-980-XXXX

(click to show)

866-980-6752

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory