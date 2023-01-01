2017 Nissan Rogue

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 0 , 3 5 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10483410

10483410 Stock #: A5960A

A5960A VIN: 5N1AT2MV6HC743524

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gun Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A5960A

Mileage 60,351 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.