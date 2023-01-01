$CALL+ tax & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2017 Nissan Rogue
AWD SL PLATNIUM | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF | NAV
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
60,351KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10483410
- Stock #: A5960A
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV6HC743524
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A5960A
- Mileage 60,351 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Backup Cam, Heated Seats, Remote Start, and more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
