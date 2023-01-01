Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Rogue

60,351 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

AWD SL PLATNIUM | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF | NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Rogue

AWD SL PLATNIUM | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF | NAV

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
60,351KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10483410
  • Stock #: A5960A
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV6HC743524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5960A
  • Mileage 60,351 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Backup Cam, Heated Seats, Remote Start, and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

2021 Chevrolet Trail...
 83,883 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 SPORT ...
 38,145 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic Sed...
 26,879 KM
$25,908 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory