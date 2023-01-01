Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

61,700 KM

Details Description Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV ONLY 61700KMS

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV ONLY 61700KMS

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

61,700KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9492964
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV2HC863806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,700 KM

Vehicle Description

  • Back-Up Camera
  •  Blind Spot Monitor
  •  Bluetooth Connection
  •  Cross-Traffic Alert
  •  Fog Lamps
  •  Heated Front Seat(s)
  •  Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  •  Keyless Start
  •  Power Driver Seat

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

