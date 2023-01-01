$22,900+ tax & licensing
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Rogue
SV ONLY 61700KMS
Location
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
61,700KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9492964
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV2HC863806
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 61,700 KM
Vehicle Description
- Back-Up Camera
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Bluetooth Connection
- Cross-Traffic Alert
- Fog Lamps
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Keyless Start
- Power Driver Seat
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2