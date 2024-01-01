2017 Nissan Titan

Menu
NEEDS ENGINE!  Motor runs but knocking. Rest of the truck is in very nice shape. Selling as is $7,500+HST+LIC

This vehicle is being sold as -is, unfit, not e- tested and is not represented as 
being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed
level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and 
may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register 
the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Location

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

172,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 1N6BA1F44HN508716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NEEDS ENGINE!  Motor runs but knocking. Rest of the truck is in very nice shape. Selling as is $7,500+HST+LIC

In order to sell a vehicle at the lowest price possible we will sell it as is. 
This statement is required for all vehicles being sold as is as required by OMVIC.
"This vehicle is being sold "as -is", unfit, not e- tested and is not represented as 
being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed
level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and 
may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register 
the vehicle to be driven in its current condition." 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

