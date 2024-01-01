$17,800+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
ST
Location
Parkway Ford Sales
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
866-980-6752
$17,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
181,907KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FG8HS864571
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P2175X
- Mileage 181,907 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Parkway Ford Sales
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
2017 RAM 1500