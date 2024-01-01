Menu
2017 RAM 1500

181,907 KM

$17,800

+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500

ST

2017 RAM 1500

ST

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
181,907KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FG8HS864571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P2175X
  • Mileage 181,907 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Parkway Ford Sales

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

Parkway Ford Sales

866-980-6752

2017 RAM 1500