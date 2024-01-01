$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 RAM 1500
OUTDOORSMAN 4WD | QUAD CAB | HEATED SEATS
2017 RAM 1500
OUTDOORSMAN 4WD | QUAD CAB | HEATED SEATS
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
47,871KM
VIN 1C6RR7GG2HS515162
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D9058A
- Mileage 47,871 KM
Vehicle Description
HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, REMOTE START, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, AND MORE!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
Call Dealer
519-884-XXXX(click to show)
2017 RAM 1500