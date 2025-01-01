$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
4WD Crew Cab 140.5 Limited | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
Used
166,757KM
VIN 1C6RR7PT4HS610464
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,757 KM
Vehicle Description
NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, COOLED SEATS, REMOTE START AND MORE !!!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
