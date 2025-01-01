Menu
NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, COOLED SEATS, REMOTE START AND MORE !!!

2017 RAM 1500

166,757 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5 Limited | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF

13060721

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5 Limited | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
166,757KM
VIN 1C6RR7PT4HS610464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,757 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, COOLED SEATS, REMOTE START AND MORE !!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888

2017 RAM 1500