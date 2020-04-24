575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
+ taxes & licensing
Navi, Full Leather, Remote Start, Back up Cam, Heated Seats, Alpine Audio, 3.92 Rear End, Trailer Brake, Trailer Mirrors, Vented Seats, Heated Wheel, Power Seat, Bluetooth, Cruise, Keyless Entry, Power Windows
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3