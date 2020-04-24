Menu
2017 RAM 1500

SPORT | NAVI | LEATHER | REMOTE START

2017 RAM 1500

SPORT | NAVI | LEATHER | REMOTE START

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 65,544KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4898205
  • Stock #: W9197A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7UT5HS552563
Granite Crystal Metallic
Black Leather
Pickup Truck
Automatic
4-door

Navi, Full Leather, Remote Start, Back up Cam, Heated Seats, Alpine Audio, 3.92 Rear End, Trailer Brake, Trailer Mirrors, Vented Seats, Heated Wheel, Power Seat, Bluetooth, Cruise, Keyless Entry, Power Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

