2017 RAM 1500

37,362 KM

$33,340

+ tax & licensing
$33,340

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN | TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

2017 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN | TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$33,340

+ taxes & licensing

37,362KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7657429
  Stock #: A5476
  VIN: 1C6RR7FG2HS700247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5476
  • Mileage 37,362 KM

Vehicle Description

Quad cab, Cloth bench seating, Manual adjust seats, AC, Class IV hitch receiver, Trailer brake control, ParkView rear backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Tow Hitch Receiver
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

