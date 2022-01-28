$CALL+ tax & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2017 RAM 1500
SPORT | NAV | SUNROOF
Location
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
158,763KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8180130
- Stock #: A5527A
- VIN: 1C6RR7MT3HS737162
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 158,763 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Alpine audio, Leather interior, Heated and ventilated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Remote start, Air suspension, Running boards, Trailer brake control, Class IV hitch receiver, Parking sensors, Backup camera, and more!
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Running Boards
Power Sunroof
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Tow Hitch Receiver
Premium Audio
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
