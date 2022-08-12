Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

139,905 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5 Laramie

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5 Laramie

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

139,905KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8975140
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NTXHS688086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,905 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Power sunroof, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Ventilated seats, Remote start, Backup camera, Parking sensors, Trailer hitch, Trailer brake control, A/C, and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

2018 Jeep Compass LI...
 24,986 KM
$32,991 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 97,426 KM
$25,958 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 70,907 KM
$31,968 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory