2017 RAM 1500

81,612 KM

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sherifali Motors Inc.

519-664-2944

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Outdoorsman 5.7 Hemi 4x4

2017 RAM 1500

Outdoorsman 5.7 Hemi 4x4

Location

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-2944

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

81,612KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9431013
  VIN: 1C6RR7TT1HS685595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 81,612 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Cloth Seats
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Sherifali Motors Inc.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-XXXX

519-664-2944

519-590-2944 & 519-722-3310
