$33,995 + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 6 1 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9431013

9431013 VIN: 1C6RR7TT1HS685595

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 81,612 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Trailer Hitch Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Winter Tires Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Cloth Seats Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

