2017 Subaru Crosstrek

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=typography typography--variant-body typography--align-inherit style=color: inherit; display: inherit; margin: 0px; width: inherit; justify-content: inherit; text-align: inherit; font-family: var(--ds-root-typography-font-family); font-size: var(--ds-root-typography-body-fontsize); letter-spacing: var(--ds-root-typography-body-kerning); line-height: var(--ds-root-typography-body-leading); text-transform: var(--ds-root-typography-body-transform); font-weight: var(--ds-root-typography-body-weight);>back-up camera</p><p class=typography typography--variant-body typography--align-inherit style=color: inherit; display: inherit; margin: 0px; width: inherit; justify-content: inherit; text-align: inherit; font-family: var(--ds-root-typography-font-family); font-size: var(--ds-root-typography-body-fontsize); letter-spacing: var(--ds-root-typography-body-kerning); line-height: var(--ds-root-typography-body-leading); text-transform: var(--ds-root-typography-body-transform); font-weight: var(--ds-root-typography-body-weight);>onstar</p><p class=typography typography--variant-body typography--align-inherit style=color: inherit; display: inherit; margin: 0px; width: inherit; justify-content: inherit; text-align: inherit; font-family: var(--ds-root-typography-font-family); font-size: var(--ds-root-typography-body-fontsize); letter-spacing: var(--ds-root-typography-body-kerning); line-height: var(--ds-root-typography-body-leading); text-transform: var(--ds-root-typography-body-transform); font-weight: var(--ds-root-typography-body-weight);>drive train - all wheel</p><p class=typography typography--variant-body typography--align-inherit style=color: inherit; display: inherit; margin: 0px; width: inherit; justify-content: inherit; text-align: inherit; font-family: var(--ds-root-typography-font-family); font-size: var(--ds-root-typography-body-fontsize); letter-spacing: var(--ds-root-typography-body-kerning); line-height: var(--ds-root-typography-body-leading); text-transform: var(--ds-root-typography-body-transform); font-weight: var(--ds-root-typography-body-weight);>satellite radio sirius</p><p class=typography typography--variant-body typography--align-inherit style=color: inherit; display: inherit; margin: 0px; width: inherit; justify-content: inherit; text-align: inherit; font-family: var(--ds-root-typography-font-family); font-size: var(--ds-root-typography-body-fontsize); letter-spacing: var(--ds-root-typography-body-kerning); line-height: var(--ds-root-typography-body-leading); text-transform: var(--ds-root-typography-body-transform); font-weight: var(--ds-root-typography-body-weight);>heated seats - driver and passenger</p><p class=typography typography--variant-body typography--align-inherit style=color: inherit; display: inherit; margin: 0px; width: inherit; justify-content: inherit; text-align: inherit; font-family: var(--ds-root-typography-font-family); font-size: var(--ds-root-typography-body-fontsize); letter-spacing: var(--ds-root-typography-body-kerning); line-height: var(--ds-root-typography-body-leading); text-transform: var(--ds-root-typography-body-transform); font-weight: var(--ds-root-typography-body-weight);>sunroof/moonroof</p><p class=typography typography--variant-body typography--align-inherit style=color: inherit; display: inherit; margin: 0px; width: inherit; justify-content: inherit; text-align: inherit; font-family: var(--ds-root-typography-font-family); font-size: var(--ds-root-typography-body-fontsize); letter-spacing: var(--ds-root-typography-body-kerning); line-height: var(--ds-root-typography-body-leading); text-transform: var(--ds-root-typography-body-transform); font-weight: var(--ds-root-typography-body-weight);>leather</p><p class=typography typography--variant-body typography--align-inherit style=color: inherit; display: inherit; margin: 0px; width: inherit; justify-content: inherit; text-align: inherit; font-family: var(--ds-root-typography-font-family); font-size: var(--ds-root-typography-body-fontsize); letter-spacing: var(--ds-root-typography-body-kerning); line-height: var(--ds-root-typography-body-leading); text-transform: var(--ds-root-typography-body-transform); font-weight: var(--ds-root-typography-body-weight);>xenon headlights</p><p> </p><p class=typography typography--variant-body typography--align-inherit style=color: inherit; display: inherit; margin: 0px; width: inherit; justify-content: inherit; text-align: inherit; font-family: var(--ds-root-typography-font-family); font-size: var(--ds-root-typography-body-fontsize); letter-spacing: var(--ds-root-typography-body-kerning); line-height: var(--ds-root-typography-body-leading); text-transform: var(--ds-root-typography-body-transform); font-weight: var(--ds-root-typography-body-weight);>navigation system</p><p class=typography typography--variant-body typography--align-inherit style=color: inherit; display: inherit; margin: 0px; width: inherit; justify-content: inherit; text-align: inherit; font-family: var(--ds-root-typography-font-family); font-size: var(--ds-root-typography-body-fontsize); letter-spacing: var(--ds-root-typography-body-kerning); line-height: var(--ds-root-typography-body-leading); text-transform: var(--ds-root-typography-body-transform); font-weight: var(--ds-root-typography-body-weight);>CERTIFED</p><p class=typography typography--variant-body typography--align-inherit style=color: inherit; display: inherit; margin: 0px; width: inherit; justify-content: inherit; text-align: inherit; font-family: var(--ds-root-typography-font-family); font-size: var(--ds-root-typography-body-fontsize); letter-spacing: var(--ds-root-typography-body-kerning); line-height: var(--ds-root-typography-body-leading); text-transform: var(--ds-root-typography-body-transform); font-weight: var(--ds-root-typography-body-weight);><span style=font-family: Heebo; font-size: 14px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #fff5d7;>Additional Disclosure-12/03/2019-5,441.43-HistoryReport, 2019-11-18, ESTIMATE, 5441.43</span></p>

2017 Subaru Crosstrek

100,400 KM

Details Description Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Subaru Crosstrek

LIMITED AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12164511

2017 Subaru Crosstrek

LIMITED AWD

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

  1. 1738848227
  2. 1738848230
  3. 1738848233
  4. 1738848238
  5. 1738848243
  6. 1738848248
  7. 1738848253
  8. 1738848259
  9. 1738848384
  10. 1738848386
  11. 1738848388
  12. 1738848393
  13. 1738848397
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
100,400KM
Good Condition
VIN JF2GPALC0HH243649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,400 KM

Vehicle Description

back-up camera

onstar

drive train - all wheel

satellite radio sirius

heated seats - driver and passenger

sunroof/moonroof

leather

xenon headlights

 

navigation system

CERTIFED

Additional Disclosure-12/03/2019-5,441.43-HistoryReport, 2019-11-18, ESTIMATE, 5441.43

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mat's Auto Sales

Used 2014 Toyota RAV4 AWD XLE for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Toyota RAV4 AWD XLE 125,500 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Sport AWD for sale in Waterloo, ON
2019 Subaru Crosstrek Sport AWD 71,500 KM $24,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru Crosstrek LIMITED AWD for sale in Waterloo, ON
2017 Subaru Crosstrek LIMITED AWD 100,400 KM $19,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Mat's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-745-XXXX

(click to show)

519-745-5273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

Contact Seller
2017 Subaru Crosstrek