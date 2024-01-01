$12,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru Forester
5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Limited w/Tech Pkg
2017 Subaru Forester
5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Limited w/Tech Pkg
Location
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
200,815KM
VIN JF2SJEUC3HH527391
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 200,815 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Instrument Panel Bin
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
Aha Selective Service Internet Access
Passenger Seat
ADAPTIVE
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
60 L Fuel Tank
3.700 Axle Ratio
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Eyesight
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Bodyside Cladding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P225/55R18 97H Bridgestone Dueler H/L400 AS -inc: Mud and snow
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps
Express Open/Close Sliding Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Media / Nav / Comm
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Additional Features
GVWR: 2
Radio data system
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
shift lock
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Roof-mounted shark fin antenna
Front Vented Discs
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
normal and manual mode
electronic throttle control and active valve control system
STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio)
Siri Eyes free compatible
dual USB port/iPod control
auxiliary input (audio source in armrest console)
SMS text messaging capability
Brake Assist and Hill Descent Control
Front Heated Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: high/low level settings for heat
illuminated steering wheel integrated audio controls
MediaHub iPod/USB audio integration
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice activation and Bluetooth streaming audio
032 kgs (4
Wheels: 18 x 7 Aluminum Alloy -inc: Machined finish w/high-relief design
SiriusXM Satellite Radio (free 3-month subscription included)
Transmission: Lineartronic Continuously Variable -inc: lock-up torque converter
Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system w/electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch and X-mode
479 lbs)
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 4-Cylinder -inc: Horizontally opposed
memory 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat including power lumbar support and 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat
SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link w/Weather
Sports & Stocks (free 3-month trial subscription included) and Harman Kardon 8-speaker system w/440 watt 8-channel amplifier
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio w/7 Display -inc: high-resolution capacitive touch-screen display w/GPS navigation system
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
Call Dealer
519-885-XXXX(click to show)
519-885-2500
Alternate Numbers519-588-2734
