$11,925+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru Forester
5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Touring w/Tech Pkg
Location
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
$11,925
+ taxes & licensing
Used
228,686KM
VIN JF2SJEMCXHH521670
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 228,686 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Vehicle
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Instrument Panel Bin
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
Aha Selective Service Internet Access
Passenger Seat
ADAPTIVE
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
60 L Fuel Tank
3.700 Axle Ratio
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Eyesight
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Black Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: P225/60R17 98H Yokohama Geolandar G91 AS -inc: Mud and snow
Express Open/Close Sliding Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Media / Nav / Comm
HD Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Additional Features
GVWR: 2
Radio data system
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
shift lock
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Roof-mounted shark fin antenna
Front Vented Discs
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
normal and manual mode
electronic throttle control and active valve control system
STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio)
USB port/iPod control
auxiliary input (audio source in armrest console)
Brake Assist and Hill Descent Control
Front Heated Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: high/low level settings for heat
10-way power-adjustable driver's seat including power lumbar support and 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat
illuminated steering wheel integrated audio controls
MediaHub iPod/USB audio integration
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice activation and Bluetooth streaming audio
032 kgs (4
Transmission: Lineartronic Continuously Variable -inc: lock-up torque converter
Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system w/electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch and X-mode
479 lbs)
SiriusXM satellite radio (free 3-month subscription included) and 6-speaker system
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 4-Cylinder -inc: Horizontally opposed
Wheels: 17 x 7 6 Spoke Design Aluminum Alloy -inc: black machine finish
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio w/6.2 Display -inc: high-resolution touch-screen display
2017 Subaru Forester