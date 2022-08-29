$26,690+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,690
+ taxes & licensing
Carimex
1-888-741-7487
2017 Subaru Forester
2017 Subaru Forester
2.0XT Limited NAVI | 1-Owner | NO Accidents
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$26,690
+ taxes & licensing
125,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9319519
- Stock #: 2211493
- VIN: JF2SJHUC2HH427753
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2211493
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Carimex
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2