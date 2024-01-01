$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru Impreza
Sport-tech Eyesight | Navi | HK Sound | Leather | Sunroof | Apple Car Play | Android Auto
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2409384
- Mileage 119,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, Accident Free Subaru Impreza Sport Tech! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Harman Kardon Premium Sound, Blind Spot Monitoring, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Eyesight ( Pre-collision braking, pre-collision brake assist, pre-collision throttle management, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane sway warning, lane keep assist, lead vehicle start alert, high beam assist), Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Power Group, Premium Alloys, LED Lights, Fog Lights
