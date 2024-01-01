Menu
Great Condition, Accident Free Subaru Impreza Sport Tech! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Harman Kardon Premium Sound, Blind Spot Monitoring, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Eyesight ( Pre-collision braking, pre-collision brake assist, pre-collision throttle management, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane sway warning, lane keep assist, lead vehicle start alert, high beam assist), Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Power Group, Premium Alloys, LED Lights, Fog Lights

2017 Subaru Impreza

119,000 KM

Details Description Features

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S3GKAU69H3618280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2409384
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free Subaru Impreza Sport Tech! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Harman Kardon Premium Sound, Blind Spot Monitoring, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Eyesight ( Pre-collision braking, pre-collision brake assist, pre-collision throttle management, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane sway warning, lane keep assist, lead vehicle start alert, high beam assist), Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Power Group, Premium Alloys, LED Lights, Fog Lights

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Premium Audio
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
CVT

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487

2017 Subaru Impreza