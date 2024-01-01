Menu
Great Condition, Accident Free Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited with Excelent Service History! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Harman Kardon Premium Sound, Blind Spot Monitoring, Eyesight ( Pre-collision braking, pre-collision brake assist, pre-collision throttle management, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane sway warning, lane keep assist, lead vehicle start alert, high beam assist), Back up Camera, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Power Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Power Tailgate, Power Group, Premium Alloys, Fog Lights

2017 Subaru Outback

146,000 KM

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
146,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S4BSFTCXH3237113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 2411540
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited with Excelent Service History! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Harman Kardon Premium Sound, Blind Spot Monitoring, Eyesight ( Pre-collision braking, pre-collision brake assist, pre-collision throttle management, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane sway warning, lane keep assist, lead vehicle start alert, high beam assist), Back up Camera, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Power Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Power Tailgate, Power Group, Premium Alloys, Fog Lights

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Premium Audio
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

