$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Subaru Outback
3.6R Premier Technology Package BSM | Backup Camera | Sunroof | Heated Seats
2017 Subaru Outback
3.6R Premier Technology Package BSM | Backup Camera | Sunroof | Heated Seats
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 2508452
- Mileage 87,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, One Owner, Accident Free Subaru Outback Touring 3.6R! ! Equipped with a Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitoring, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Power Tailgate, Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels, Weathertech Mats!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carimex
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Carimex
Carimex
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-741-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
1-888-741-7487