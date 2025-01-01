Menu
Account
Sign In
Great Condition, One Owner, Accident Free Subaru Outback Touring 3.6R! ! Equipped with a Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitoring, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Power Tailgate, Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels, Weathertech Mats!

2017 Subaru Outback

87,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Subaru Outback

3.6R Premier Technology Package BSM | Backup Camera | Sunroof | Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle
12925310

2017 Subaru Outback

3.6R Premier Technology Package BSM | Backup Camera | Sunroof | Heated Seats

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

  1. 12925310
  2. 12925310
  3. 12925310
  4. 12925310
  5. 12925310
  6. 12925310
  7. 12925310
  8. 12925310
  9. 12925310
  10. 12925310
  11. 12925310
  12. 12925310
  13. 12925310
  14. 12925310
  15. 12925310
  16. 12925310
  17. 12925310
  18. 12925310
  19. 12925310
  20. 12925310
  21. 12925310
  22. 12925310
  23. 12925310
  24. 12925310
  25. 12925310
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
87,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S4BSFDC7H3348149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 2508452
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, One Owner, Accident Free Subaru Outback Touring 3.6R! ! Equipped with a Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitoring, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Power Tailgate, Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels, Weathertech Mats!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

AWD
Reverse Park Assist
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carimex

Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline Navi | Fender Sound | Leather | Sunroof | BSM for sale in Waterloo, ON
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline Navi | Fender Sound | Leather | Sunroof | BSM 91,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Limited Navi | Leather | Sunroof | HK Sound | BSM | Heated Steering for sale in Waterloo, ON
2017 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Limited Navi | Leather | Sunroof | HK Sound | BSM | Heated Steering 109,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring Package **SALE PENDING** for sale in Waterloo, ON
2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring Package **SALE PENDING** 125,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Carimex

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2017 Subaru Outback