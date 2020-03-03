2017 Subaru Outback

35 Northfield Dr W, Waterloo, ON N2L 4E6
519-591-1644
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
NO ACCIDENT, NO HIDDEN FEES, AUTOMATIVE, AIRCONDITION, OUTBACK 2.5i touring package includes: all heeldrive, bluetooth, backup camera, heated seats, sunroof, power seats, blindspot detection and power tailgate. it also includes fog lights, cruise control, PW, PL, keyless entry, ABS brakes and its a 4 CYL. This car includes CARPROOF history reports, balance of factory warranty and guarantee lien free and no admin fees. if you have any other questions please don't hesistate to call me or message me.
