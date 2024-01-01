$16,995+ tax & licensing
Location
89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 166,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Toyota Corolla LE
**AUTOMATIC**
**CERTIFIED**
**BLUETOOTH**
**SUNROOF**
Automatic Transmission
166,000km
ONLY $16,995 plus HST and licensing!
*This vehicle is being sold by dealer*
*FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC!*
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Heated seats
Alloys
Reverse Camera
Key less entry
Power locks
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Vehicle Features
