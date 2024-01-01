Menu
<p>Dial A Tire Ontario<br />89 Bridgeport Road East<br />Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2<br />519-578-8473(TIRE)<br />www.dialatire.ca<br /><br />2017 Toyota Corolla LE<br /><br />**AUTOMATIC**<br /><br />**CERTIFIED**<br /><br />**BLUETOOTH**<br /><br />**SUNROOF**<br /><br />Automatic Transmission<br />166,000km<br /><br />ONLY $16,995 plus HST and licensing!<br /><br />*This vehicle is being sold by dealer*<br /><br />*FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC!*<br /><br />VEHICLE OPTIONS:<br />Power steering<br />Power Windows<br />Bluetooth<br />Sunroof<br />Heated seats<br />Alloys<br />Reverse Camera<br />Key less entry<br />Power locks<br />Tilt wheel<br />Air Conditioning<br />CD player<br />Airbag: driver</p>

VIN 2T1BURHE1HC932839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Heated seats
Alloys
Reverse Camera
Key less entry
Power locks
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

