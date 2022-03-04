Menu
2017 Toyota Highlander

91,137 KM

Details Description Features

$40,200

+ tax & licensing
$40,200

+ taxes & licensing

Waterloo Honda

519-746-4120

2017 Toyota Highlander

2017 Toyota Highlander

XLE

2017 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Location

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

519-746-4120

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,200

+ taxes & licensing

91,137KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8518847
  Stock #: U9497
  VIN: 5TDJZRFH7HS508972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Salsa Red Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U9497
  • Mileage 91,137 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD 4dr XLE

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Tow Hooks
Keyless Start
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
rear air
Climate Control
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
Front collision mitigation

Waterloo Honda

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

