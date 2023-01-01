Menu
2017 Toyota Highlander

105,134 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

AWD XLE | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | LANEKEEP ASSIST

Location

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

105,134KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9955154
  • Stock #: A5862
  • VIN: 5TDJZRFH2HS456506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5862
  • Mileage 105,134 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Power Sunroof, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Backup Cam, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Forward Collision Warning, and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

