2017 Toyota RAV4

131,468 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AWD 4DR LE | BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH

AWD 4DR LE | BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

131,468KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8922115
  • Stock #: Z8127A
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV9HW592621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rearview camera, Heated seats, Keyless entry and more!

Vehicle Features

Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

