$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2017 Toyota RAV4
2017 Toyota RAV4
AWD 4DR LE | BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
131,468KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8922115
- Stock #: Z8127A
- VIN: 2T3BFREV9HW592621
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Z8127A
- Mileage 131,468 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rearview camera, Heated seats, Keyless entry and more!
Vehicle Features
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3