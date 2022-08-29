Menu
2017 Toyota RAV4

47,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2017 Toyota RAV4

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

47,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9294658
  • Stock #: 2211473
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV8HW343001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

