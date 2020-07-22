Menu
2017 Toyota Tacoma

61,680 KM

Details Description Features

$36,500

+ tax & licensing
$36,500

+ taxes & licensing

Parkway Ford Sales

866-980-6752

2017 Toyota Tacoma

2017 Toyota Tacoma

SR5

2017 Toyota Tacoma

SR5

Location

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

  1. 5648937
  2. 5648937
$36,500

+ taxes & licensing

61,680KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5648937
  • Stock #: FB883A
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BNXHX022779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,680 KM

Vehicle Description

4-door 4x4 w/ Tow Package & Cover in fantastic condition.



CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents





CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer



Recent Arrival!





Odometer is 19804 kilometers below market average!



SR5 6-Speed Automatic 4WD 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 278hp



16" Silver Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Hard Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Radio: Entune Plus AM/FM/CD w/Connected Navigation, Remote keyless entry, Tow Package, Trailer Sway Control, Variably intermittent wipers.



 



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only.
Please, No Dealer Calls.



The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 13 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

