2017 Toyota Tacoma

+ taxes & licensing
866-980-6752
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
866-980-6752
+ taxes & licensing
4-door 4x4 w/ Tow Package & Cover in fantastic condition.
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
Recent Arrival!
Odometer is 19804 kilometers below market average!
SR5 6-Speed Automatic 4WD 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 278hp
16" Silver Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Hard Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Radio: Entune Plus AM/FM/CD w/Connected Navigation, Remote keyless entry, Tow Package, Trailer Sway Control, Variably intermittent wipers.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5