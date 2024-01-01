Menu
Account
Sign In
Great Condition, Accident Free VW Golf All-Track! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Back up Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Premium Sound, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Fog Lights, Roof Rack,Premium Alloys.

2017 Volkswagen Golf

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Volkswagen Golf

Alltrack 1.8 TSI AWD | Navi | Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Golf

Alltrack 1.8 TSI AWD | Navi | Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

  1. 11546133
  2. 11546133
  3. 11546133
  4. 11546133
  5. 11546133
  6. 11546133
  7. 11546133
  8. 11546133
  9. 11546133
  10. 11546133
  11. 11546133
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWH17AU3HM523707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free VW Golf All-Track! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Back up Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Premium Sound, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Fog Lights, Roof Rack,Premium Alloys.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Premium Audio
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carimex

Used 2013 Acura TSX Premium Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats for sale in Waterloo, ON
2013 Acura TSX Premium Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats 133,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack 1.8 TSI AWD | Navi | Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera for sale in Waterloo, ON
2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack 1.8 TSI AWD | Navi | Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera 125,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda CX-5 GS Back Camera | BSM | Heated Seats & Steering | Apple Car Play & Android Auto for sale in Waterloo, ON
2018 Mazda CX-5 GS Back Camera | BSM | Heated Seats & Steering | Apple Car Play & Android Auto 114,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carimex

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Golf