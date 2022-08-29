Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Volkswagen Golf

71,933 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Golf

2017 Volkswagen Golf

R MANUAL | HEATED SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Golf

R MANUAL | HEATED SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

71,933KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9325090
  • Stock #: A5728
  • VIN: WVWWF7AU9HW074772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Limestone Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5728
  • Mileage 71,933 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Backup Cam, Adaptive Cruise Control, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

2017 Volkswagen Golf...
 71,933 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Grand Cher...
 120,644 KM
$26,931 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru Impreza ...
 42,865 KM
$24,437 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory