Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2017 Volkswagen Golf
R MANUAL | HEATED SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY
Location
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
71,933KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9325090
- Stock #: A5728
- VIN: WVWWF7AU9HW074772
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Limestone Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,933 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Backup Cam, Adaptive Cruise Control, and more!
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
