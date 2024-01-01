2018 Chevrolet Cruze

Menu
<p class=typography typography--variant-body typography--align-inherit style=color: inherit; display: inherit; margin: 0px; width: inherit; justify-content: inherit; text-align: inherit; font-family: var(--ds-root-typography-font-family); font-size: var(--ds-root-typography-body-fontsize); letter-spacing: var(--ds-root-typography-body-kerning); line-height: var(--ds-root-typography-body-leading); text-transform: var(--ds-root-typography-body-transform); font-weight: var(--ds-root-typography-body-weight);>back-up camera</p><p class=typography typography--variant-body typography--align-inherit style=color: inherit; display: inherit; margin: 0px; width: inherit; justify-content: inherit; text-align: inherit; font-family: var(--ds-root-typography-font-family); font-size: var(--ds-root-typography-body-fontsize); letter-spacing: var(--ds-root-typography-body-kerning); line-height: var(--ds-root-typography-body-leading); text-transform: var(--ds-root-typography-body-transform); font-weight: var(--ds-root-typography-body-weight);>satellite radio sirius</p><p class=typography typography--variant-body typography--align-inherit style=color: inherit; display: inherit; margin: 0px; width: inherit; justify-content: inherit; text-align: inherit; font-family: var(--ds-root-typography-font-family); font-size: var(--ds-root-typography-body-fontsize); letter-spacing: var(--ds-root-typography-body-kerning); line-height: var(--ds-root-typography-body-leading); text-transform: var(--ds-root-typography-body-transform); font-weight: var(--ds-root-typography-body-weight);>heated seats - driver and passenger</p><p class=typography typography--variant-body typography--align-inherit style=color: inherit; display: inherit; margin: 0px; width: inherit; justify-content: inherit; text-align: inherit; font-family: var(--ds-root-typography-font-family); font-size: var(--ds-root-typography-body-fontsize); letter-spacing: var(--ds-root-typography-body-kerning); line-height: var(--ds-root-typography-body-leading); text-transform: var(--ds-root-typography-body-transform); font-weight: var(--ds-root-typography-body-weight);>sunroof/moonroof</p><p class=typography typography--variant-body typography--align-inherit style=color: inherit; display: inherit; margin: 0px; width: inherit; justify-content: inherit; text-align: inherit; font-family: var(--ds-root-typography-font-family); font-size: var(--ds-root-typography-body-fontsize); letter-spacing: var(--ds-root-typography-body-kerning); line-height: var(--ds-root-typography-body-leading); text-transform: var(--ds-root-typography-body-transform); font-weight: var(--ds-root-typography-body-weight);>CERTIFIED </p><p class=typography typography--variant-body typography--align-inherit style=color: inherit; display: inherit; margin: 0px; width: inherit; justify-content: inherit; text-align: inherit; font-family: var(--ds-root-typography-font-family); font-size: var(--ds-root-typography-body-fontsize); letter-spacing: var(--ds-root-typography-body-kerning); line-height: var(--ds-root-typography-body-leading); text-transform: var(--ds-root-typography-body-transform); font-weight: var(--ds-root-typography-body-weight);>CARFAX CLEAN</p><p> </p><p class=typography typography--variant-body typography--align-inherit style=color: inherit; display: inherit; margin: 0px; width: inherit; justify-content: inherit; text-align: inherit; font-family: var(--ds-root-typography-font-family); font-size: var(--ds-root-typography-body-fontsize); letter-spacing: var(--ds-root-typography-body-kerning); line-height: var(--ds-root-typography-body-leading); text-transform: var(--ds-root-typography-body-transform); font-weight: var(--ds-root-typography-body-weight);>leather</p>

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

95,200 KM

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr HB 1.6L LT DIESEL

11916986

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr HB 1.6L LT DIESEL

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
95,200KM
Good Condition
VIN 3G1BH6SE9JS520617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,200 KM

Vehicle Description

back-up camera

satellite radio sirius

heated seats - driver and passenger

sunroof/moonroof

CERTIFIED 

CARFAX CLEAN

 

leather

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

