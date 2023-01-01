Menu
<p>CERTIFED CARFAX CLEAN</p>

2018 Chevrolet Express

120,400 KM

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
CARGO

CARGO

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

120,400KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1GCWGBFP8J1334536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 120,400 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFED CARFAX CLEAN

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

519-745-XXXX

519-745-5273

