$23,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Express
CARGO
2018 Chevrolet Express
CARGO
Location
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
519-745-5273
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
120,400KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1GCWGBFP8J1334536
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 120,400 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFED CARFAX CLEAN
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Interior
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
