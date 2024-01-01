$30,500+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Parkway Ford Sales
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
866-980-6752
Used
151,185KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC1JG362452
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # FG112A
- Mileage 151,185 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
n/a
Parkway Ford Sales
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
