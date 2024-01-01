Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

151,185 KM

$30,500

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

$30,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
151,185KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC1JG362452

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # FG112A
  • Mileage 151,185 KM

4x4
n/a

Parkway Ford Sales

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
866-980-6752

$30,500

+ taxes & licensing

Parkway Ford Sales

866-980-6752

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500