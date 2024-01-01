$9,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Trax
Fwd 4dr Lt
Location
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 209,106 KM
Vehicle Description
Awesome shape.
Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio
Chassis, front-wheel drive
Hill Start Assist
Battery, 60AH
Alternator, 130 amps
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, front disc/rear drum
Mechanical jack with tools
Vehicle Features
