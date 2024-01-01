Menu
Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)

Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio

Chassis, front-wheel drive

Hill Start Assist

Battery, 60AH

Alternator, 130 amps

Suspension, Ride and Handling

Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, front disc/rear drum

Mechanical jack with tools

2018 Chevrolet Trax

209,106 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Trax

Fwd 4dr Lt

2018 Chevrolet Trax

Fwd 4dr Lt

Canada Cars

79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
209,106KM
VIN 3GNCJLSB8JL380214

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 209,106 KM

Awesome shape. 

Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)

Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio

Chassis, front-wheel drive

Hill Start Assist

Battery, 60AH

Alternator, 130 amps

Suspension, Ride and Handling

Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, front disc/rear drum

Mechanical jack with tools

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
CUP HOLDERS
STEERING WHEEL
Assist handles
driver seat
Air filter
head restraints
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Theft-deterrent system
SHIFT KNOB
Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre

Luggage Rack
COMPACT SPARE

Power

DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Rear Vision Camera
Hill start assist
safety belt pretensioners
safety belts

SEAT ADJUSTER

Power Outlet

Suspension

Front-wheel drive
3.53 Final Drive Ratio
Mechanical jack with tools

Cargo security cover

6-speaker system

Rear
Steering
Stabilitrak
Armrest
Automatic
Dual
battery
door handles
odometer
cargo area
knee protector
Skid plate
WINDSHIELD
alternator
liftgate
Visors
body-colour
MIRRORS
Side Rails
Cargo tie downs
map pocket
ENGINE
brakes
headlamps
Front
floor
steering column
4
Door Locks
Driver
Lighting
Instrumentation
LED
AUXILIARY
WINDOWS
130 amps
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Mouldings
driver and front passenger
front disc/rear drum
manual-folding
Axle
removable
Electric
keys
vehicle diagnostics
Tire
Mirror
Cargo storage
unauthorized entry
12-Volt
Electronic
Audio system feature
Chassis
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren)
Wiper
Wipers
outside heated power-adjustable
rear child security
148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
3-spoke
driver and front passenger vanity mirrors
front intermittent
inside rearview manual day/night
mounted audio and phone interface controls
deep-tinted
roof-mounted
for child safety seats
2-way adjustable (up/down)
ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm
front and rear fascia
non-variable ratio
rear-window
rigid
spare
TAIL LAMPS
solar absorbing
driver 4-way manual
110-volt
large glove box
open-bin cubbies on each side of centre stack
upper glove box
3-point rear outboard and centre position lap belt
urethane
Wheel
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device
active OnStar service and data plan after trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map
details and system limitations. Data plans offered by AT&T or its local service provider.)
covered
Ride and Handling
driver seatback
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as
Dealer Maintenance Notification
Chevrolet Smart Driver
separate cavity
rear intermittent
particle
tray under rear floor
Seatback
satin silver and chrome
front passenger 2-way manual
front passenger underseat
single-zone manual
16 (40.6 cm) steel
Marketplace and more EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for ten years from the vehicle delivery date for model year 2018 or newer Chevrolet vehicles. See o...
acoustic laminated
front passenger and rear outboard includes coat hooks on rear handles
60AH
4 front in console and 2 rear in centre armrest
rear windows and liftgate
Heater duct
bolster
side glass (Chrome.)
located on rear of centre console
front passenger flat-folding
silver-painted
stability control system includes Traction Control
manual tilt and telescoping
Storage drawer
Storage includes covered bin on top of centre stack
centre stack lower bin and pull-out bin on driver-side of instrument panel
rear applique
including speedometer
with analog speedometer and tachometer
(2) foldable
sculpted with LED accent
power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down
trip odometer and fuel gauge
interior with front reading lights and dome light
halogen projector type with automatic exterior lamp control
Driver Information Centre 3.5 monochrome display with True White back lighting and digital readouts

2018 Chevrolet Trax