2018 Chevrolet Volt

74,900 KM

Details

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

LT Plug-in Hybrid HTD SEATS | BU CAM | HTD STEERI

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

74,900KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9446878
  • VIN: 1G1RA6S50JU123753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,900 KM

Vehicle Description

LT Plug-in Hybrid Heated Seats  LT/ HYBIRD ELECTRIC / TWO SETS OF TIRES /

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

