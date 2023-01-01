$27,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Volt
LT Plug-in Hybrid HTD SEATS | BU CAM | HTD STEERI
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
74,900KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9446878
- VIN: 1G1RA6S50JU123753
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 74,900 KM
Vehicle Description
LT Plug-in Hybrid Heated Seats LT/ HYBIRD ELECTRIC / TWO SETS OF TIRES /
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
