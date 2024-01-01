$19,800+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Durango
GT AWD
2018 Dodge Durango
GT AWD
Location
Armo Auto Sales
66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
519-589-4734
Certified
$19,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 166,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Dodge Durango 3.6L
Safety certified
Carfax is Available 166,350km 7 seaters AWD
Heated seats Heated mirrors Heated steering Sunroof Cruse control Bluetooth 2 Keys Remote starter Financing is Available. Extended warranties are available. We are OMVIC licensed car dealer, and UCDA member. HST & Licensing are extra.
Armo Auto Sales 66 Schaefer Street, Waterloo 519 589 4734
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Armo Auto Sales
Email Armo Auto Sales
Armo Auto Sales
Call Dealer
519-589-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-589-4734